Ciara's Girl Power Message to Her Daughter Will Inspire You to Chase Your Dreams

Ciara is encouraging girls everywhere to level up—including her own daughter

On Tuesday, the Grammy winner announced her and her husband Russell Wilson's latest acquisition: the Seattle Sounders FC. The songstress and her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband joined the club's ownership team, which also includes Macklemore, and are now celebrating, in Ciara's words, "a day I'll always cherish!"

"@DangeRussWilson & I are happy to announce we're Team Owners of the Seattle @SoundersFC one of the best soccer franchises in the world!" she tweeted on Tuesday. "Can't wait for our kids to grow up loving Soccer! Family is everything! Football &Futbol is Family! #SoundersIsFamily."

Ciara also used the moment as a special lesson for her little girl, 2-year-old Sienna.