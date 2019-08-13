Selena Gomez Is Launching Her Own Beauty Line, So Get Your Wallets Ready

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Hold the phone! Selena Gomez is launching her own beauty line.
So start saving your coins and making room in your Alex drawers.
After scoring countless fashion deals (she currently works with Puma and Coach), the "Wolves" singer is ready to dive into the beauty world. It appears she filed a trademark for "Selena Gomez" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on July 11, a week and a half before her 27th birthday.
The trademark was filed under her production company, July Moon Productions.
So what will her beauty line entail? While the "Bad Liar" star is keeping things tight lipped (she has yet to make an announcement herself), it looks like her beauty brand will feature an array of products, including "fragrances, cosmetics, hair care preparations, essential oils, skin care preparations, body care preparations" and so much more.
News of Selena's own beauty line comes as no surprise, considering she's been sporting more audacious makeup looks in recent months.
Attending the film festival for the first time, she donned dramatic looks that certainly made a grand entrance. She played up her lips with bold colors, rocked mesmerizing shadows and wore exaggerated cat-eyes to name a few. Of course, her go-to makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, was to thank for her beauty looks.
Additionally, she's been having a lot more fun with color than in recent years. For this year's We Day California, the 27-year-old actress enhanced her navy blue Dior dress by adding shimmery indigo liner to her already bold cat-eye.
But even when she's not playing with color, her makeup is still flawless. While in New York for The Dead Don't Die premiere, she wore a fresh-faced makeup look that gave her a lit-from-within glow. From her eyeshadow to her contour, she rocked warm-neutrals.
Since her dress was over-the-top fabulous, it made sense she would leave the focus on her ensemble.
All in all, it will be interesting to see what kind of products Selena creates for her upcoming line and if they'll coincide with her recent looks. Fans are crossing their fingers she comes out with shimmer shadows, colorful lipsticks shades, a cheek palette and more.
With many celebrities tapping into the beauty world, it will be fun to see what she brings to the market.
Luckily, this isn't her first time at the rodeo. Back in 2011, the Texas native released an eponymous fragrance.
In fact, she asked her fans to help her create the perfume's scent by choosing the ingredients. So her latest venture will mark her return to the beauty space.
No matter what she launches, Selenators and beauty lovers alike will be waiting with a bated breath for Gomez's cosmetics line.