Halle Berry Has Been Sharing Free Wellness Tips for Years: Here's What Obviously Works for Her

Any year now, we're waiting for Halle Berryto reveal whatever deal she's made with the devil to continue to look like... well, like Halle Berry.

Obviously some sort of trickery is afoot, because at 53, the Emmy and Oscar winner is looking as fresh-faced as ever, with or without makeup, on a red carpet or mid-workout.

Of course, the John Wick: Chapter 3 star would disagree with the notion that she hasn't changed a bit since her early-'90s soap days on Knots Landing. But she is on board with the observation that, if she has changed, it's only been for the better.

"Embracing [aging] is realizing every stage you're at, and being OK with that," she told fellow Revlon model Olivia Wilde in a 2014 video for the brand. "When you feel good about how you look and the age you are, and you're not trying to be 10 years younger—if you look that way, great—but aging is about embracing who you are and the life that you've lived, and the knowledge and the wisdom that you've gained.

"And when you do that, I think those women have a light that shines through—and you don't notice wrinkles if they have them so much, because that light is so powerful, and that confidence, and that sense of being, and knowing who you are."

Better call the power company, because someone has been leaving the light on for decades.