Look Back on Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Sweet Love Story

You never forget your first love. Even it was just on TV.

Mila Kunis, who turns 36 today, and Ashton Kutcher, 41, are one of the rare examples of Hollywood co-star couples that never dated when they worked together, but reconnected years later.

The superstar couple met while playing Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on That '70s Show in the late '90s, with a then 14-year-old Mila really having no interest in the 19-year-old former model, who would end up being her first kiss.

"I think I was her first kiss, like, on the show," Ashton recalled on The Howard Stern Show. "It was really weird. I was like, 'Isn't this illegal?' It was really awkward. She was 14! She was like my little sister."

Mila and Ashton would each go on to date other people, keeping in touch over the years thanks to AOL Instant Messenger, but would find themselves both single in 2012.