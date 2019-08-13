Brody Jenner Moves on With 22-Year-Old Model Josie Canseco After Kaitlynn Carter Split

Getty Images
by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Aug. 13, 2019 1:26 PM

Brody Jennerseems ready for "new beginnings."
The Hills: New Beginnings star is reportedly seeing 22-year-old model Josie Canseco, whose famous parents are retired pro baseball player Jose Canseco and reality TV personality Jessica Canseco. TMZ, who first broke the news, reports Brody met the Victoria's Secret model while he was in New York.
While the 35-year-old reality TV star was doing a press tour for The Hills in the Big Apple, the two were allegedly introduced by co-stars, Frankie Delgado and Brandon Lee.
As of late, Jenner has been hitting the "like" button on Josie's recent Instagram photos. And because this is 2019, that little double tap indicates something more than simply admiring a photo. Additionally, she's done the same on his social media page.
The news of Brody and Josie's romance comes nearly two weeks since he and Kaitlynn Carter announced their split. The longtime couple tied the knot last year in Indonesia, but a source told E! News they were never legally married.
While Jenner seems to be moving on after his breakup, it appears Carter is doing the same.
Over the weekend, she was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus during their girls' trip in Lake Como, Italy, where they were also joined by Brandi Cyrus.
"They were never far from each other and every few minutes they would pull each other in close and make out under their hats," another insider shared with E! News of their getaway. "They seemed to be having a lot of fun together and fully letting loose."
Instagram / Kaitlynn Carter
The insider added, " They couldn't keep their hands off of each other. They pulled their chairs closer together and would reach across to hold hands or put their arms around each other."
Making news of their make out sesh crazier?
Hours before Miley was spotted kissing Kaitlynn, it was revealed that she and Liam Hemsworth decided to call it quits after less than one year of marriage. A rep for the 26-year-old singer sent a statement to E! News that read: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers."
The statement continued, "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."
John Sciulli for Getty Images
Because the "Mother's Daughter" singer and Carter were both going through very public breakups at the same time, E! News learned that's what brought them closer and made their friendship stronger.
With everything going on between Cyrus and Carter in the news, the Hunger Games star took to Instagram late on Monday night and broke his silence over his split.
"Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he captioned his post, alongside a photo of a sunset. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets."
He closed his statement, saying, "Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."
All in all, it seems everyone is trying to move on from their breakups!
