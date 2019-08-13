Little Women's Star-Studded Trailer Will Make You Love the Story Even More

Sony Pictures is about to give fans a new take on a classic story.

The studio released its trailer for Little Women on Tuesday, and viewers are sure to recognize a few familiar faces. Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen play the four sisters—taking on the roles of Jo March, Meg March, Amy March and Beth March, respectively. However, they aren't the only celebrities in the cast. Meryl Streep portrays Aunt March, and Laura Dern plays Marmee March. In addition,Timothée Chalamettakes on the role of Theodore "Laurie" Laurence.

The film is directed by Greta Gerwig, and it looks like she has a personal connection to the Louisa May Alcott tale, too.

"I always knew who Jo March was," she told Vanity Fair earlier this summer. "She was the person I wanted to be."

In fact, the filmmaker told the magazine the story feels like "autobiography."

"When you live through a book, it almost becomes the landscape of your inner life.… It becomes part of you, in a profound way," she said.