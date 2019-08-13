Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and More Among Must-See Performances at the 2019 MTV VMAs

Woo child, the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are shaping up to be good as hell.

The hotly-anticipated awards will feature performances by Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Rosalía and Shawn Mendes, the network announced on Tuesday. Honestly, can one room hold so much star power?

On Monday, MTV announced that Missy Elliott is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. In addition to bringing home the coveted trophy, the "Get Ur Freak On" rapper will also perform, her first time doing so at the show in more than a decade.

And let's not forget that earlier this month, it was revealed that Taylor Swift will also take the stage. (In 2015, she performed her hit "Bad Blood" while her girl squad cheered on from the crowd.) Just days before the show, she'll also release her upcoming seventh album, Lover. So, needless to say, we can't calm down.