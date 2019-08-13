Lizzo Would Date a Hemsworth But Isn't "Messing With Miley's Man" Liam

Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 13, 2019 7:10 AM
Getty Images
Sorry, Liam Hemsworth! While Lizzo is down for dating a Hemsworth, it looks like she's more interested in his other family members.
The 31-year-old singer explained why on Tuesday's episode of the Australian show The Project.
The topic came up while discussing the "Juice" star's love life. After questioning the celeb on her "evil Gemini" ex, host Carrie Bickmore noted there were "a lot of great Geminis Down Under."
"All right! Turn up! I'm ready!" Lizzo said. "I'm going to find a Hemsworth cousin. I'm going to find the Hemsworth younger brother and see what's up."
After Carrie pointed out that Liam is now single, Lizzo made it clear she's "not messing with Miley's man."
"I need my own Hemsworth," she said.
News of Liam and Miley Cyrus' split broke over the weekend. While the celebs have remained fairly tight-lipped about their separation, the 29-year-old actor did release a note to his fans.
"Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he recently wrote on Instagram. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."
While Liam has two brothers—Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth—both are older and already married. But if they have any single cousins, they should give Lizzo a call.
Watch the video to see her interview.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?