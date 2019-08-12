What Did You Think Of the Legion Series Finale?

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Aug. 12, 2019 8:09 PM

Legion

FX

Legion has come to an end, and what an end it was. 

The final episode of the FX drama promised the end of the world and brought it with strange family reunions, fire fights, and an extended musical number, which is about the simplest and least useful way we can sum up what just happened. 

Basically, the world got saved, and so did David (Dan Stevens), whose parents tried again and did their best to give their son a happy childhood, so he wouldn't grow up to be quite so troubled and angry. ("I've always wanted to become a teacher," dad Charles Xavier/Professor X said.) 

The whole thing ended with adult David and Syd disappearing from existence, looking forward to starting over. 

Now, it's your turn to weigh in on that finale. Did this trippy show wrap up in the best way possible? Let us know by voting in the poll below! 

What did you think of the Legion series finale?
Legion aired on FX and starred Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza, Lauren Tsai, Navid Negahban, Bill Irwin, Amber Midthunder, Hamish Linklater, Jeremie Harris, Jean Smart, and Jemaine Clement

