2019 E! People's Choice Awards: Submit Your Fan Favorite Nominations Before Official Voting Starts!

We're gearing up for the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards and as the show that is for the people, by the people, we want to hear from you first!

This year, we want to know who and what fans are obsessing over, so we're asking you to submit your top picks in TV, music, movies and pop culture during the fan favorite nomination phase between Aug. 12 and Aug. 16. If you've ever said you truly stan a new TV show or up and coming music artist, now is the time to help them land a nomination!

Fans can tell us who and what they love starting this coming Monday, Aug. 12 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET at the official PCAs site. Submissions will be open until Friday, Aug. 16 at 8:59 p.m. PT/11:59 p.m. ET.

Just like last year, there will be 43 PCAs categories that will encompass the best in pop culture.