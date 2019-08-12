Todd Chrisley Says He Has ''Nothing to Hide'' Over Alleged Financial Crimes Indictment

Dennis Leupold/USA Network
by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Aug. 12, 2019 4:21 PM
Dennis Leupold/USA Network
Todd Chrisleyhas "nothing to hide" amid rumors of a pending federal indictment.
The reality star took to Instagram on Monday, Aug. 12 to reveal that he and his wife, Julie, could potentially face charges for alleged financial crimes. However, the story is not as straightforward as one may expect. The Chrisley Knows Best star claims that a disgruntled former employee set out to convince investigators at the U.S. Attorney's office that the Chrisley family is responsible for allegedly committing a myriad of financial crimes. He alleges, "It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time. I won't go into details, but it involved all kinds of really bad stuff like creating phony documents forging our signatures, and threatening other employees with violence if they said anything."
Chrisley even claims that the employee bugged their home, at which point they fired him and took him to court.
But these actions apparently escalated the feud with the employee. "To get revenge, he took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney's office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud," Chrisley explains. "That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he'd done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The U.S. Attorney's office later got re-involved when the former employee "persuaded a different set of investigators at the U.S. Attorney's office not only to reopen the case but also to grant him immunity from prosecution for his own crimes and bring charges against us," according to Chrisley.
As a result, Todd says that he and Julie "are going to be named in a federal indictment of other financial crimes" later this week.
Tod asserts that he is sharing their story because "we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of" in regards to the crimes. "Not only do we know we've done nothing wrong, but we've got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it," he insists.
Despite the potential indictment, the real estate mogul thanks their friends for the support and promises to "work every day to earn your respect, loyalty, and admiration."
E! News has reached out to Chrisley's attorney for comment.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?