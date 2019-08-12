TV's Top Leading Man 2019: Vote in the First Round

by TV Scoop Team | Mon., Aug. 12, 2019 4:00 PM
Well hello there.
Hot off the heels of our last big voting extravaganza (also known as the TV Scoop Awards), it's now time to crown this year's top TV Leading Man. If you've been here a while, you might know this tournament better as Alpha Male Madness, but we're classing things up a bit this year only by way of the tournament title.
Basically, TV's Top Leading Man honors your favorite actors on TV for being great at acting, great at being people, great at Tweeting, great at having faces, really however you define it. It is all up to you, after all. Below, you'll find the top 64 contenders who get to compete this year. The 32 actors with the most votes will move on to a tournament-style round 2, where only the top 16 will move on, etc etc.
You can vote as many times as you want (or physically can) for as many of the contenders as you want. This round will close on Tuesday, August 13 at 4 p.m. PT, or 7 p.m. ET.
And don't worry—we'll be doing the same tournament for the female actors later this fall.
If there are a few names and shows you don't recognize below, we highly recommend taking a little journey into their Twitter hashtags to see some truly magnificent GIFs and maybe make some new TV friends, maybe learn a little Spanish or some Turkish.
Once again, for the people in the back: Voting ends Tuesday, August 13 at 4 p.m. PT.
Have fun!
