TV's Top Leading Man 2019: Vote in the First Round

Well hello there.

Hot off the heels of our last big voting extravaganza (also known as the TV Scoop Awards), it's now time to crown this year's top TV Leading Man. If you've been here a while, you might know this tournament better as Alpha Male Madness, but we're classing things up a bit this year only by way of the tournament title.

Basically, TV's Top Leading Man honors your favorite actors on TV for being great at acting, great at being people, great at Tweeting, great at having faces, really however you define it. It is all up to you, after all. Below, you'll find the top 64 contenders who get to compete this year. The 32 actors with the most votes will move on to a tournament-style round 2, where only the top 16 will move on, etc etc.