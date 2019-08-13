13 Left-Handed Products That Are More Than All Right

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Aug. 13, 2019 3:00 AM

Happy International Left-Handers Day! Today we celebrate the southpaws of the world, who include such famous faces as Oprah Winfrey, Kate Hudson and Prince William.

Too often lefties have to work around many right-hand designed products. With that in mind, we've rounded up an assortment of products made specifically for left-handers.

From pens and notebooks to watches and kitchen tools, these items would do Ned Flanders' Leftorium proud.

Happy Left-Handers Day! Let's Celebrate These Left-Handed Celebs

BookFactory Left-Handed Notebook

Take note of this journal specially designed for left-handed users.

E-Comm: Left Hander's Day
$13 Amazon
Maped Visio Left-Handed Pens

These pens' curved barrel allows left-handers to see what they are writing without hooking their wrist around, and the quick-dry ink is smear resistant with an ultra-smooth flow.

E-Comm: Left Hander's Day
$8 Amazon
Lefty's Left-Handed Bamboo Utensil Kitchen Tool Set

No more adjusting to right-handed kitchen tools with this set, which includes a 14-inch slotted spatula, a 14 1/2-inch pot sitter, a 15-inch wok tool and a 13-inch stir spoon.

E-Comm: Left Hander's Day
$25 Amazon
Nixon Women's Chronograph Leather Watch

This sporty watch features left-handed pushers/crown and a round dial with rose-tone indices, blue seconds hand and three chronograph subdials in a sunray finish.

E-Comm: Left Hander's Day
$375 Amazon
Fiskars Left-Hand Stainless Steel Scissors

These true left-handed blades are ideal for cutting a wide variety of materials including denim, silk and multiple layers of fabric.

E-Comm: Left Hander's Day
$8 Amazon
Stainless Steel Left-Handed Paring Knife

This paring knife is sharpened on the right hand side of the blade to allow a clean straight cut with the left hand. 

E-Comm: Left Hander's Day
$15 Amazon
Left-Handed Can Opener

This can opener rotates counter-clockwise, making it easier for left-handers to turn.

E-Comm: Left Hander's Day
$20 Amazon
Invicta Men's Stainless Steel Left-Handed Watch

This left-handed watch features a black dial with yellow contrasts, date window at 4 o'clock position, trio of subdials and a black leather buckle closure.

E-Comm: Left Hander's Day
$75 Amazon
Field Notes Left-Handed Memo Book (3-Pack)

Each book features 48-pages bound with a rugged three-staple saddle-stitch process

E-Comm: Left Hander's Day
$10 Amazon
Top Flite Women's 12-Piece Complete Golf Set

A complete set engineered to outfit left-handed female golfers with everything needed for on-course success.

E-Comm: Left Hander's Day
$220
$200 Dick's $220
$210 Amazon
Lefty's Left-Handed 2-Cup Glass Measuring Cup

This classic kitchen measuring cup is ergonomically designed to be comfortable for left-handed use.

E-Comm: Left Hander's Day
$20 Amazon
Lapdesk Left-Handed Adjustable Laptop Table/Breakfast in Bed Tray

This left-handed multi-use desk can be used as a laptop desk, meal tray, standing desk, kids' writing desk or tablet holder. It's height and width adjustable, and features adjustable slots to give you five tilting angles.

E-Comm: Left Hander's Day
$40 Amazon
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News

