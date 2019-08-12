The Decade-Long Ballad of Justin Bobby and Audrina Patridge: Real Deal or The Hills Showmance?

"Truth and time tells all."

Over 10 years later, we're still trying to figure out what truth and time are trying to tell us when it comes to Justin Bobby Brescia and Audrina Patridge as their rocky romance is once again playing out on MTV.

After viewers watched Audrina's on-and-off romance with the bad boy with two first names play out on The Hills over the course of its six-season run, they tuned into The Hills: New Beginnings, the series' revival, to find the not-really-a-couple still doing the same old song and dance.

The problem? In the years since The Hills' original run came to an end in 2010, most of its stars, including Audrina and JB (Cool if we call you that?), have given (many) interviews about how manufactured a lot of the drama and relationships were on the show. Yes, including Audrina and Justin's, so it begs the question: Can we invest in a possible reconciliation when they've spent so much time dismantling the relationship?