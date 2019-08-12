Bachelor Nation Is Crying After Jared Haibon Reflects on Wedding Day to Ashley Iaconetti

David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Can you feel the love in the Bachelor Nation family?!
After much excitement and anticipation, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti said "I Do" Sunday evening in a Rhode Island dream wedding.
Complete with friends, family and more than a few familiar co-stars, the couple exchanged personal vows and celebrated their new status as husband and wife.
On Monday morning, Jared took to Instagram where he couldn't help but reflect on his amazing love story. Spoiler alert: Loyal fans may get a bit emotional.
"There's so many emotions running through my body right now. I woke up yesterday morning, the day of my wedding, crying. Not from sadness, or fear. I was crying because I was so overwhelmed with happiness, excitement, gratefulness and humbleness," Jared wrote to his followers. "Ashley is my best friend, my person, my soulmate and now my wife. I love this woman more than words will ever allow me to express."
He continued, "In the coming days/weeks/months, I'll be sharing so many pictures and videos from our wedding because it was the best day of my life. At this moment, I truly feel like the luckiest man in the world."
So what made this ceremony special? Where do we even begin?
According to a source, the wedding featured personal vows from both the bride and groom. Bachelor in Paradise producer Elan Gale officiated and brought the laughs.
As for the reception—which was designed by Birch Event Design—we're told there was no drama and everyone got along really well. As for special guests, American Idol's David Cook just so happened to perform "Ever the Same" for the couple's first dance.
"It was just a big party! The DJ played a lot of Disney songs, musical soundtracks and Backstreet Boys—the music was very Ashley," our insider shared. "There was a lot of dancing and it went pretty late but a bunch of people continued partying afterward."
Our source added, "Ashley was a glowing gorgeous bride. She was so happy all night. You could tell they both were so happy."
While honeymoon plans remain top-secret for now, one source tells E! News that the couple will be going to Greece and a couple other locations. In other words, this love story is just beginning.
Congratulations to the pair on their very special day!