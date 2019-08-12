Kate Upton Poses Unretouched as She Shares Her Body Confidence Journey

Looking back on her career, Upton admits that she struggled with body confidence.

"I was a really confident kid. I grew up in Florida—we were always in bikinis, and it was nothing weird. So I never realized that I had a different body type, or that people would have an opinion on my body," she shares. "When I first started modeling, it was a different time. Some people thought I was too curvy. Now people forget that happened, which actually makes me happy because I think it shows how much the industry has changed. In a lot of ways, I think the industry really built me up and tore me down—and then I built myself back up."

"When I first started modeling, everything was about your measurements and what you fit into," Upton continues. "It would be like, 'Oh, you don't fit into those jeans.' You're shamed. And that's why it took me a longer time to get to a healthier place. That's why it's important for me to push out this different mind-set. I don't want anyone to have to be in that negative space where they think, 'Oh, no! I don't fit into that size 2 dress.' You know what, who cares? Buy another one!"

When asked how she got to that healthier outlook on life, Upton explains, "By finding good workouts, eating healthy, and putting myself first at some point during the day so I could block that noise out. I find that if I am in a good mental space, I don't let the bulls--- and criticism get to me."