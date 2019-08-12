Halsey Epically Drags Troll Who Blamed Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Split on Bisexuality

Halsey is clapping back after reading a controversial comment about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's recent breakup.

The "Without Me" singer took to Twitter over the weekend to respond to remarks made about Cyrus' sexuality following her split with the Hunger Games star. E! News confirmed on Saturday, Aug. 10, that the couple—who tied the knot in Dec. 2018—had called it quits.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for Cyrus told E! News. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."