This Model's Story of Fluctuating From Size 00 to 10 Will Inspire Body Confidence

Emily DiDonato is loving the skin she's in.

The 28-year-old model opened up about her "road to self-love and body positivity" in a candid YouTube video on Sunday.

During the video, DiDonato admitted there were moments in her life when she was "very unhealthy" and "went to extreme measures to look a certain way."

DiDonato moved to New York to pursue modeling at age 18. After meeting with agencies, she was consistently told she was "too curvy," "too big" "too athletic" or "too commercial."

"It was a bummer," she said. "I was kind of like ‘What do I need to do to succeed? To me, to be successful, it was to be thin. So, I was like ‘I'm going to do whatever it takes.' And I did."

DiDonato started eating "as little as possible," over-exercising and becoming "obsessed" with what she was putting in her body.

"I went, I think, from, like, 140 pounds to 118 pounds, which is very, very small for my frame," she said. "I'm like 150 pounds now and feel great about it, but then that was very small for me."