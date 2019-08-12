Cardi B Bought Her Boobs So She "Can Float" and We Love Her Honesty

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Aug. 12, 2019 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cardi B, 2019 Met Gala, Nipple Covers

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

There's never a dull moment on Cardi B's social media. 

The Grammy-winning rapper took her beloved honesty to her Instagram on Sunday with a snap of herself sporting colorful braids, vibrant pink pants, black and white sneakers and a sheer, long-sleeved turtleneck crop top exposing most of her chest. 

"I can't swim so I bought these titties so I can float," the star bluntly captioned the photo. 

Watch

See J.Lo, Cardi B, Constance Wu & More in Hustlers Trailer

The photo has amassed more than 2 million likes since she posted and caught the eye of some fellow stars, including DJ Diplo

"Your a genius," he commented as others pointed out his grammatical error. 

Meanwhile, sister Hennessy Carolina left some heart-eye emojis for her famous sibling. The star, who welcomed daughter Kulture last summer, previously explained she wanted plastic surgery for a breast "renovation" after the birth, noting she had previously gotten them "done" at 19. "Kulture did me bad," she wrote on Instagram back in September 2018. In May, the star confirmed to ET she had gotten them "redone."

And through it all, we can always count on Cardi to keep it real. 

For more of the star's daring looks, check out E!'s gallery below. 

Cardi B

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Party Girl

The rapper left little to the imagination at TakeOff's 25 birthday party, which she attended with his Migos band mate and her husband Offset.

Cardi B's Most Daring Outfits, Cardi B instagram

instagram

Bandana Bardi

Who says bandanas are only meant to be an accessory? The "I Like It" rapper thinks outside the box with this fiery ensemble by Bryan Hearns. Even more stylish? If you look closely, you'll notice it's adorned with crystals.

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jewel in the Crown

The Bronx-born artist shuts down the 2019 Grammys red carpet with this over-the-top Thierry Mugler gown from its 1995 archive.

Article continues below

Cardi B's Most Daring Outfits

SplashNews.com

Flower Power

Looking like a literal bouquet of flowers, the 26-year-old star struts her stuff on the streets of New York City in this Moschino get-up.

Cardi B, Coachella Weekend 2

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

White Hot, Hot, Hot

Giving Coachella fans a bondage-style moment, Cardi brings the heat to Indio, Calif. with this custom, white-hot outfit by Bryan Hearns.

Cardi B

Instagram

Cowgirl Couture

Can we get a "yeehaw?" The "Money" rapper goes country glam for the 2019 Rodeo Houston in this custom Bryan Hearns outfit.

Article continues below

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Performance

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Fierce and Fabulous

Not surprisingly, Belcalis Almanzar drops jaws during her 2019 Grammys performance. She rocks a 1995 archive Thierry Mugler bodysuit, which comes with larger-than-life feathers. Okurr!

ESC: Cardi B, Moschino, Celebs in Designer Logos

Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage

Stop the Presses

Never one to shy away from bold prints and patterns, the 26-year-old star wears this audacious Moschino dress. It's safe to say all eyes are on her during the fashion powerhouse's dinner.

Cardi B's Most Daring Outfits

Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET

Money Bag

The Bronx-born rapper makes everyone green with envy in her custom emerald two-piece by Vex Clothing, Dare to Be Vintage robe and Balenciaga boots. If anything, she most certainly is giving us "trap Selena" vibes.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Cardi B

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The Cat's Meow

The Hustlers actress turns heads during Milan Fashion Week with her wild (literally) Dolce & Gabbana ensemble. From her cheetah-print sunnies to the tiger-striped coat, this was a lewk, hunny.

Cardi B's Most Daring Outfits

Wendell Teodoro/WireImage

Va-Va-Voom

Cardi B turns up the heat while at the NYFW The Shows with this jaw-dropping get-up.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cardi B

Splash News

It's Called Fashun

Belcalis takes high-fashion to another level while attending Paris Fashion Week. This fabulous Michael Costello dress and hat calls for two snaps and one twirl.

Article continues below

Cardi B, Money, Music Video

Atlantic Records

Golden Girl

For her "Money" music video, she wears a custom, head-to-toe Laurel Dewitt outfit that pays tribute to Lil' Kim. The lavish ruby jewels, intricate headpiece and over-the-top top bustier and skirt are everything.

Cardi B

Instagram

Oh My Feathers!

Yes, those are feathers, dahling. The 26-year-old star looks gussied up in this lavish Christian Cowan suit.

Cardi B

Prince Williams/WireImage

Iconique

Cardi B shuts down the house while performing at Streetz Fest 2K17. Her vibrant graffiti-printed bodysuit is just as bright and bold as the rapper herself.

Article continues below

Cardi B

Instagram

Canadian Tuxedo

Denim on denim! The 25-year-old star makes a jean-ius fashion statement with her Dolce & Gabbana denim jacket and pants. Her bra is by Namalia.

Cardi B, Super Bowl Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Barbie Vibes

Looking like a real-life Barbie, Bardi stuns in her hot pink two-piece, valero jacket and boots. She wears a custom Bryan Hearns outfit during the Super Bowl pre-show in Atlanta.

Cardi B, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

She Bad

Cardi B channels Linda Evangelista with this flashy ensemble that's almost identical to what the supermodel wore in the '90s. She dazzles the stage with a bodysuit by Vex Clothing, custom accessories from Laurel Dewitt and vintage boots from Chanel.

Article continues below

Cardi B, 2018 Met Gala

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Your Highness

The 2018 Met Gala theme brings Catholic motifs and religious-inspired designs to the extravagant event, and Bardi takes us to church with her ostentatious Moschino gown and headpiece.

Cardi B's Most Daring Outfits

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for VH1)

More Is More

Sometimes, more is more and the 26-year-old star knows it. She opts for a wildly colorful dress at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens.

Cardi B's Most Daring Outfits

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Perfectly Pink

The Bronx-born artists brings the glitz and the glam during her Jimmy Kimmel Live performance with this glimmering hot pink ensemble. She wears a feather coat by Adrienne Landau, a bandeau bra and pants by Cheng-Huai Chuang and vintage frames from Chanel.

Article continues below

Cardi B

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Green With Envy

Cardi knows how to make a state-mint! Mint green is arguably one of the hardest colors to pull off on the red carpet, but the rapper knocks it out of the park with this Ralph & Russo gown.

Cardi B, Offset, Coachella 2019

BFA

Royal Blues

The "I Like It" singer surprises fans during the Revolve Festival at Coachella. She joins her boo thang, Offset, wearing a flamboyant Louis Vuitton dress.

Cardi B, Instagram

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

Cardi B brings a pop of color to her wardrobe with this quirky, colorful ensemble. Aside from the hot pink shoes, which are Casadei, she wears head-to-toe Moschino from the SS19 collection.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Cardi B , Fashion , Style , Plastic Surgery , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sarah Hyland, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards: Taylor Swift, Sarah Hyland and More

Lucy Hale, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Teen Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Kylie Jenner, Italy

Kylie Jenner Turns Heads in a White Bikini on Birthday Trip to Italy

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Instagram

See Every Outfit From Kylie Jenner's Fabulous (And Expensive) Italian Wardrobe

Post Malone, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

The Secrets Behind Post Malone's Most Daring Looks

Emily Ratajkowski, Jacquemus Show, Mens Fashion Week

Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Armpit Hair as She Opens Up About Sexuality

E-Comm: National Kitten Day, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran Katy Perry

Trendy Fashion That's Purrfect for Cat Lovers

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.