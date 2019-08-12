Simone Biles Makes History (Again!) With an Unbelievable Floor Routine You Cannot Miss

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Aug. 12, 2019 5:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Simone Biles

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Simone Biles has flipped her way into history—again.

At the U.S. Gymnastics Championship in Kansas City, Missouri this weekend, the Olympic gymnast effortlessly landed a triple-twisting double somersault during her floor exercise, making her the first person—male or female—to ever complete the unbelievable move. She defies gravity, physics and the impossible. If it weren't caught on camera, it would be hard to believe.

After her jaw-dropping performance on Sunday evening, she nabbed her sixth national title, the first time a woman has won six U.S. all-around titles in 70 years. We should mention she is also the world's most decorated female gymnast of all time. Oh, and she's only 22 a.k.a she's just getting started.

"It's like she hit a hole in one and we were all there," USA Gymnastics director Tom Forster said. "It's a big deal and we all know it. No one in the world has done it before in the women and actually, she does it better than most of the men who have done it. She should be super excited about that."

Watch

US Olympic Gymnasts Reveal Celeb Crushes

Earlier at the tournament, Biles made history as the first person to ever attempt and land a double-double dismount from the beam.

Come the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she's prepared to wow us with more jaw-dropping skills. After all, she's going to continue doing her thing. "We don't want to change too much going into next year," she told reporters. "You kind of just want to stay consistent with your routines, and if any upgrades come, you'll see."

Yes, the 4-foot-8 phenom's GOAT status is well-deserved. And she even has the leotard to prove it, in case you forget.

Now, let the countdown to Tokyo begin!

 

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Simone Biles , Olympics , Sports , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Crown

The Crown Season 3 Premiere Date Finally Revealed

Morgan Miller, Bode Miller

Bode and Morgan Miller Expecting Twins 1 Year After Daughter's Tragic Death

Alex, Dating No Filter 203

Mushrooms & Oral Sex?! Watch Akemi Shock Her Date Alex With TMI Confessions on Dating #NoFilter

Cara Delevingne Ashley Benson

Happy Birthday, Cara Delevingne! Look Back at Her Cutest Couple Pics With Ashley Benson

Best of Summer Tournament, Movies

2019 Best of Summer Tournament: Vote for the Movie That Had You Obsessed

Jade Roper, Ashley Iaconetti, Tanner Tolbert, Jared Haibon

Why Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Missed Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's Wedding

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

Liam Hemsworth Breaks His Silence With Heartbreaking Comment After Split From Miley Cyrus

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.