Liam Hemsworth Breaks His Silence With Heartbreaking Comment After Split From Miley Cyrus

This is a wrecking ball to the heart.

While out in Byron Bay, Australia Monday morning, Liam Hemsworth—with his older brother Chris Hemsworth—was approached by The Daily Mail Australia and asked about his recent split from wife Miley Cyrus. "You don't understand what it's like," the actor told the outlet. "I don't want to talk about it, mate."

Understandably so. The duo, who wed in December 2018, announced their decision to breakup over the weekend, a heartbreaking announcement in the eyes of many fans. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers," a rep for Miley said in a statement to E! News. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

For her part, Miley—currently vacationing with Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy—took to Instagram on Sunday to share an emotional post about the news.