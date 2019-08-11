Teen Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
It's finally time for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards!
Stars are heading to Hermosa Beach, Calif. to celebrate the hard work of their peers. Just like in years past, there is plenty of fabulous fashion on the red carpet.
Avengers: Endgame enters the night with nine nods—making it the most-nominated film of the night. Lil Nas X leads the music categories with a total of five nods, and Post Malone follows closely behind with four nominations. As for TV's top contenders, Stranger Things has six nominations, and Riverdale, The Flash and Shadowhunters have five nods each.
Some celebs are heading into the award show with a win under their belts. For instance, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers are the recipients of the Decade Awards, and Taylor Swift is the winner of the first-ever Icon Award.
The award show is sure to be a memorable night. Lucy Hale is hosting the event along with David Dobrik. Can't wait to catch all of the action? Fans can see the live show by watching FOX starting at 8:00 p.m. EST.
To see the stars' looks as they arrive, check out the gallery.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Taylor Swift
In Versace with Kat Maconie shoes
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lauren Jauregui
Steve Granitz/WireImage
John Stamos
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ryan Destiny
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Noah Centineo
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Alex Morgan
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Maddie Ziegler
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Laura Marano
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
KJ Apa
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Brittany Snow
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Jessica Alba
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Madison Beer
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Emily Osment
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Manny MUA
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Annie LeBlanc
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
David Dobrik
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Megalyn Echikunwoke
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Brie Bella
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Nikki Bella
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Lucy Hale
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Candace Cameron-Bure
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Carissa Culiner
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Adam Cohen
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Jordan McGraw
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Sarah Hyland
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Hayden Summerall
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Maia Mitchell
In Prabal Gurung Resort 2020
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Avi Angel
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Asher Angel
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Zhavia Ward
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Sophie Michelle
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Ocean Brown
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Sky Brown
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Johnny Orlando
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Mabel
In Versace and Lara Heems jewels
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Jacob Sartorius
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Lauren Zima
In Three Floor with Rellery jewelry and Michaela V shoes
Congratulations to all of the nominees!