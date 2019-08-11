Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are Married

They then reunited on season three of Bachelor of Paradise. After experiencing their fair share of drama, they decided to date other people. Haibon went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise Australia, and Iaconetti starred on Bachelor Winter Games, where she developed a relationship with Kevin Wendt.

Before Bachelor Winter Games aired, Iaconetti and Haibon went on a trip to St. Lucia with Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert. At the airport, Haibon confessed his feelings to Iaconetti and kissed her. Ultimately, she decided to continue dating Wendt. However, she made it clear on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast that "there was no crossover" and that she "never cheated on Kevin or anything like that."

Iaconetti later broke up with Wendt, and Haibon decided to pursue her one more time—this time with a love letter.

"In a way, he was harboring feelings for a while, but he didn't want to come out with them until he was 100 percent," Iaconetti told Ben Higgins on their podcast. "Honestly, he kind of said he needed an earthquake, and, like, he got his earthquake. Then, he told me, and then he's been, like, super happy and amazing. Like, he was in such this dark place for a while and now he's just like a mush ball in the best way, and he's, like, so full of love."