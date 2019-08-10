Where Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Relationship Went Wrong

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are going their separate ways.

On Saturday evening, E! News confirmed the couple split after less than one year of marriage. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for the 26-year-old singer said in a statement shared with us.

The rep continued, "Ever evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

The news of their breakup comes a few weeks after the two celebrated their 10-year anniversary. However, a source tells E! News "they were drifting apart" and were "trying to make it work for months now."

"They have been trying to make it work for months now but haven't felt they were connecting on the level they were feeling when they got married last year," the insider shared. "It's been a rough year."