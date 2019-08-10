Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Separate: Look Back at Their 10 Years Together

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have gone their separate ways.

The Hollywood couple shocked fans on Saturday when news of their split, which comes just eight months after they wed, became public.

A rep for the former Disney Channel star-turned-pop star told E! News in a statement, "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Of course, Miley and Liam's love story is defined by so much more than their brief marriage. The 26-year-old met and fell head over heels for the 29-year-old Australian actor more than 10 years ago, and the next decade would see the two break up and reconcile more than once.