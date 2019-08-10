Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Break Up After Less Than 1 Year of Marriage

It looks like the honeymoon phase is over for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

The couple, who tied the knot last December in an intimate ceremony, have decided to split, E! News can confirm. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for the 26-year-old singer told shared with us in a statement.

Adding, "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

The two have yet to share the news publicly.

Fans will recall the pair first met in 2009 while filming, The Last Song. They began dating shortly after and made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2010.

Interestingly enough, the "Mother's Daughter" star shared an Instagram photo on Saturday sans her wedding ring. In fact, the longtime couple has sparked breakup rumors in recent weeks.