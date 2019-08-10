Kylie Jenner Turns Heads in a White Bikini on Birthday Trip to Italy

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 10, 2019 3:16 PM
Kylie Jenner is turning heads on her birthday vacay!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics founder turned 22 on Saturday and has been celebrating all weekend in Italy aboard a reported $250-million luxury yacht named Tranquility that she is renting. On Friday, Kylie was photographed aboard wearing a $45 white string velour Sorella thong bikini while hanging out with BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.
She and beau Travis Scott were also seen riding a jet ski together, with Kylie wearing a colorful outfit resembling a mini dress.
The two were accompanied on their trip by their daughter Stormi Webster, 1, Kylie's mom Kris Jenner and other family members and friends.
See photos of Kylie's most stylish looks on her birthday trip to Italy:
SplashNews.com
Kylie wore a $45 white string velour Sorella bikini abroad her mega yacht during her birthday trip to Italy.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie sported a a $3,848 strapless pink ostrich feather-trimmed The Attico mini dress.
BACKGRID
Jenner dressed for daytime in Positano in a white collared dress belted with a white Jacquemus bag ($485).
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The cosmetics mogul soaked up the sun during a trip to Nerano, where she wore a Missoni bikini top ($510) and crocheted flowy pants by the same upscale designer ($1,040).
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Jenner sported a colorful lace-trimmed Versace bralette ($750) and matching midi skirt ($1,495), both adorned with a vibrant print. She accessorized with the Versace small tribute medallion cross-body bag ($2,475) and gold Bottega Veneta sandals ($705).
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
For dinner in Positano, the star opted for a blue curve-hugging dress featuring a colorful print. She paired the dress with strappy wrap-up white sandals and a matching white mini top-handle purse.
MEGA
While in Capri, the reality star stepped out in a pink tie-dye satin maxi slip dress by Rat & Boa ($275). Kylie topped off the look with a straw hat—perfect for a day out and about in the sunshine.
On Saturday, Kylie got glammed up for her actual birthday party with her loved ones.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for season 17 on September 8 at 9/8c only on E!
