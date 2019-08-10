Camila Cabello Can't Stop Smiling After Hanging Out With Shawn Mendes and His Parents

Things are still heating up between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

The "Señorita" singers continue to spark romance rumors, and their latest outing is adding more fuel to the fire. On Friday afternoon, the two appeared to take a romantic stroll in Brooklyn, New York. They were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand in the Big Apple.

What's more? The pair met up with Mendes' parents, which came a day after his 21st birthday celebration.

For the occasion, the "Havana" singer kept things fun and casual, wearing an over-sized tie-dye hoodie (which happened to be from Travis Scott's "Astroworld" tour merch) with jeans and white sneakers. The 21-year-old star also threw on a laid-back 'fit and donned a beige sweater with black jeans and boots.

This wasn't the first family affair, though.

Just last month, Camila and her family were spotted at the "Stitches" singer's Miami concert. From social media posts, it appeared the 22-year-old star was the life of the party at her rumored beau's show.