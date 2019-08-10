Travis Scott Gifts Kylie Jenner Major Bling for 22nd Birthday: "Happy Bday Wifey"

Bling alert!

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her 22nd birthday with friends and family in Italy this weekend and received a special personalized gift from her rapper beau Travis Scott, father of their 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster: a custom-made diamond-encrusted chain pendant by Eliantte bearing the Kylie Cosmetics lips logo.

Kylie posted photos of her new jewelry piece on her Instagram Story late on Friday, writing, "OMG @travisscott," and including shocked, heart eyes and pink heart emojis.

"Kylie's birthday bling is an incredible display of jewelry craftsmanship, boasting pink and white micropave diamonds on an infinity link chain. Accented with pear shape diamond dangles and a signature front lip piece, a custom design like this could easily cost upwards of $375,000," jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley told E! News.

"That necklace is an incredible display of bespoke jewelry," said Michael Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro. "That piece of jewelry probably cost more than half a million dollars."

On Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and beauty mogul's actual birthday, Travis shared a sweet tribute to his partner on his own Instagram page.

"Happy Bday Wifey," he wrote, using his longtime nickname for Kylie. "Everyday I watch u grow more into this amazing superhuman everyday is the best the day with u here may God continue shine on you. Happy fcking Bday love ya !!!"