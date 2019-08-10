Universal Cancels The Hunt Film Release After Mass Shootings

"Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate!" Trump had tweeted. "They like to call themselves 'Elite,' but they are not Elite. In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite. The movie coming out is made in order to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country!"

A Universal Pictures source told the Hollywood Reporter that the decision to cancel the upcoming release of The Hunt "was a decision that the studio came to with The Hunt filmmaking team, but ultimately it was about making the right decision, right now. It was a tough call for the company, but studio leadership, led by Donna Langley, all agreed that this film could wait."

Deadline reported that while there are currently no official plans as to what happens to The Hunt, the film could still have a theatrical release at some point, or it could be released via Universal Pictures' parent company Comcast's upcoming streaming service.

Craig Zobel directed The Hunt, based on a script by Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse.

