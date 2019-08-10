This Weekend's Best Sales: Topshop, Anthropologie & More

by Katherine Riley | Sat., Aug. 10, 2019 3:10 AM

Who doesn't love a good sale? We've rounded up this weekend's best deals with deep discounts. So get to it—happy shopping!

Anthropologie
SHOP NOW: Save up to 40% on every dress. Plus, free shipping on orders over $100.

Barneys
SHOP NOW: Take an extra 25% off sale items with code SALE25.

Bed Bath & Beyond
SHOP NOW: Shop their summer clearance with items starting at $1.99

Gap
SHOP NOW: Take 40% off everything during their Friends & Family Sale with code FRIEND. Take extra 10% off with code SCORE.

Read

Wayfair's 48-Hour Clearout Sale Is On: Save Up to 70% Now

Kipling
SHOP NOW: Get 15% off handbags with code HANDLEIT; buy two get 25% off, buy three get 30% off (must include a backpack) with code MOREPLEASE.

Kohl's
SHOP NOW: Save up to 70% off all clearance items.

Nasty Gal
SHOP NOW: Take up 80% off absolutely everything!

Nordstrom
SHOP NOW: Save up to 40% off with new markdowns.

Pottery Barn
SHOP NOW: Take up to 40% off during their living room sale.

Revolve
SHOP NOW: Enjoy up to 65% off sale items.

Shein
SHOP NOW: Buy one get one 50% of their Most Wanted items.

Tarte
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off or 30% off for Loyalty Members with code BESTIES.

Urban Outfitters
SHOP NOW: Save 30% off all BDG jeans.

Wayfair
SHOP NOW: Score up to 70% at their 48-Hour Clearout Sale.

