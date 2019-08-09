Watch Bikini-Clad Miley Cyrus Drop it Low in Must-See Vacation Moment

When Miley Cyrus said she is having a hot girl summer, she meant it.

The singer is currently vacationing in Lake Como, Italy with her sister Brandi Cyrus and Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, and she is clearly living her best life. Over the past few days, Miley and her friends have been sharing the most jealousy-inducing photos and videos of their break in the Italian village. From helicopter flights to boat rides in the crystal-clear waters, they're making the most of their girls' getaway.

As fun as their excursions are, they clearly don't need much to have fun. They blasted the stereo, put on their cutest swimsuits and started dancing, which of course created the opportunity for Miley to prove she is living her hot girl summer. In one of Miley's latest Instagram posts, she got down low to Aaliyah's "Rock the Boat" while wearing a flattering white two-piece.