Spencer Pratt Really Wants Olivia Jade to Tell ''Her Story'' on The Hills

After The Hills: New Beginnings was renewed for a second season, Spencer Pratt says he knew "God's listening." So now he's saying another prayer in the hopes that his next wish comes true.

In an interview with Daily Pop, the reality star shares that he is hoping to recruit Lori Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli. "I want to hear her story on the show," he explains to Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner. "I want to get down to the bottom of this."

And it's not entirely out of the realm of possibility. Turns out that Olivia's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Jackson Guthy was Spencer's best man at his wedding for the OG The Hills in 2009. But, as Spencer points out, he is not totally recognizable since he "was a little kid at the time."

If his goal to cast Olivia doesn't come to fruition, then Spencer will likely be fine with the show continuing as is. He says, "You know what, even though I dislike our whole cast, I love watching them."