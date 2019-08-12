Mushrooms & Oral Sex?! Watch Akemi Shock Her Date Alex With TMI Confessions on Dating #NoFilter

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Aug. 12, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Where do we begin with Alex and Akemi?

In this clip from Tuesday's all-new Dating #NoFilter, the two singles head to Spanish tapas restaurant Casa Cordoba in order to get to know each other better. While the twosome find themselves with coordinating outfits, it doesn't take long for us to see that they have little in common.

Not only does Alex struggle with the pronunciation of Akemi's name, but she's left further baffled by the latter's dinner date antics.

"I did mushrooms for the first time when I was camping," Akemi relays to Alex while stroking nearby plants. "Okay so this is me and I'm like, 'Oh my god! It feels so good to be dirty.'"

"I don't think I've ever looked at a leaf like that," Alex responds.

Akemi also mentions the "trippy" fact that "we are nature," leaving Dating #NoFilter comedian Kelsey Darragh wondering if the woman is currently on mushrooms. Things take an interesting turn once Akemi demonstrates "mindful eating."

Watch

Dating #NoFilter Stars E-Bliterate Corny First Date Trends

"I just like to close my eyes when I eat and, like, moan. You know?" Akemi explains. "It's just like being present with the food."

Although Alex struggles to comprehend the holistic exercise, Akemi assures her it's just about expressing yourself. Still, it is Akemi's confession that she's still "partially in the closet" and never had sex with a woman that has Alex concerned.

Yet, the last part might not be entirely accurate as Akemi then claims she received oral sex "in the street once."

Understandably, Alex and our Dating #NoFilter comedians appear very confused by this admission.

"'Does that count?' Yes, that counts," Cara Connors quips next to a stunned Nina Parker. "That absolutely counts."

See the awkward date play out in the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Dating #NoFilter , E! Shows , Nina Parker , Love And Sex , Reality TV , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Christina Milian

Pregnant Christina Milian Is "Above and Beyond Cloud 9" After Revealing Gender of Baby No. 2

The Morning Show

Get Your First Look at The Morning Show Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Break Up: Revisit Their Cutest Quotes

The Crown

The Crown Season 3 Premiere Date Finally Revealed

Morgan Miller, Bode Miller

Bode and Morgan Miller Expecting Twins 1 Year After Daughter's Tragic Death

Cara Delevingne Ashley Benson

Happy Birthday, Cara Delevingne! Look Back at Her Cutest Couple Pics With Ashley Benson

Best of Summer Tournament, Movies

2019 Best of Summer Tournament: Vote for the Movie That Had You Obsessed

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.