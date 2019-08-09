Chris Harrison Says Bachelor in Paradise's First-Ever Fistfight Will Surprise You

When it comes to the drama in Bachelor in Paradise, you ain't seen nothing yet!

Just one day ago, E! News obtained an exclusive promo for next week's episodes that shows a massive fight on the beach.

While it's hard to see exactly who is involved with the explosive scene, Chris Harrison was able to tease us about the must-see moment.

"It is coming this week!" he shared with E! News exclusively at Kershaw's Challenge 7th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event. "Look, we have to draw the line somewhere and a physical altercation is where we draw the line. We don't mind if things get heated. There's a lot of Type A personalities, a lot of testosterone flying but it can't get physical and it did and we broke it up."

While Chris was staying mum about the specific contestants making waves, it's safe to say viewers will be surprised with who is involved.