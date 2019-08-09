EXCLUSIVE!

Chris Harrison Says Bachelor in Paradise's First-Ever Fistfight Will Surprise You

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 12:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

When it comes to the drama in Bachelor in Paradise, you ain't seen nothing yet!

Just one day ago, E! News obtained an exclusive promo for next week's episodes that shows a massive fight on the beach.

While it's hard to see exactly who is involved with the explosive scene, Chris Harrison was able to tease us about the must-see moment.

"It is coming this week!" he shared with E! News exclusively at Kershaw's Challenge 7th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event. "Look, we have to draw the line somewhere and a physical altercation is where we draw the line. We don't mind if things get heated. There's a lot of Type A personalities, a lot of testosterone flying but it can't get physical and it did and we broke it up."

While Chris was staying mum about the specific contestants making waves, it's safe to say viewers will be surprised with who is involved.

Watch

Chris Harrison Explains How They Pick The Bachelor & Bachelorette

"I think you will be surprised with how it went," he teased at Dodger Stadium. "I'll leave it at that."

Chris Harrison

JC Olivera/Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge

Ultimately, this season isn't all about the drama. In fact, viewers will get a front-row seat into Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson's wedding that was filmed in Mexico.

One summer after getting engaged on the show, the couple couldn't help but return to the special place where cupid struck.

"I officiated it! You will see it very soon," Chris shared with E! News about the special day. "We brought in a whole lot of your favorites that weren't just from Bachelor in Paradise. It was a huge celebration. Their families and friends were there. It was a beautiful wedding. It was an honor to stand before them and officiate another Bachelor wedding."

And yes, the TV moment will remind fans that through all the date cards, rose ceremonies and tears, love is alive and well.

"It works! The secret sauce still works and I can tell you this," Chris shared with us. "It works again this year."

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. only on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Bachelor in Paradise , Reality TV , TV , Exclusives , Chris Harrison , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

"BH90210" Cast Dishes on Reuniting 19 Years Later

The Challenge: War of Worlds 2

It's the US vs. the UK: Meet The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 Cast

Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood Reveals Why Peter Weber Is His Pick for the Next Bachelor

Cobie Smulders, Stumptown

Stumptown Gives You Cobie Smulders Like You've Never Seen Her Before

Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater Cast in Dr. Death Series Based on Podcast

Rebecca, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, **DO NOT USE UNTIL MONDAY JUNE 24 2019**

Meet 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Star Rebecca—She Knows You Think She's a Hot Mess

Snap Originals, The Dead Girls Detective Agency

The Dead Girls Detective Agency and More Snapchat Original Shows to Know About

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.