Colton Underwood Reveals Why Peter Weber Is His Pick for the Next Bachelor

Bachelor watch is so on!

After a dramatic conclusion to Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, fans are buzzing about who could become ABC's next leading man.

If you ask Colton Underwood, he has a contestant in mind who would be an excellent choice.

"I'm putting my weight behind Peter Weber. I think he would do an awesome job as Bachelor," the reality star shared with E! News exclusively at Kershaw's Challenge 7th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event. "I think he has a lot of qualities that it takes to be a good Bachelor and I'm really hoping it's Peter. I really am."