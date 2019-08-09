Katy Perry Gushes Over "Intelligent" Taylor Swift and Dishes on Orlando Bloom Wedding

Katy Perry has nothing but nice things to say about Taylor Swift these days, and is totally down for a musical collaboration, hint hint.

The two pop stars ended a years-long feud in 2018. They made their reconciliation public last June via a joint appearance in Swift's star-studded music video, "You Need to Calm Down." Recently, the latter star sparked rumors of an upcoming musical collaboration with both her former rival and bestie Selena Gomez. Perry was asked about a possible collaboration with Swift in a recent interview on the U.K. radio show Capital Breakfast.

"I'm open, I'm open!" she said. "You know, one of my favorite songs of hers off of a couple of records past is 'Begin Again.' I love...I really like what she's saying in 'The Archer.' I think she's really intelligent, and there's lots of layers to her. I get the singles, a lot of people know us from the singles, but when you dig deep, there's depth."