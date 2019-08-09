Inside Shawn Mendes' 21st Birthday Party With Camila Cabello

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 9:39 AM
Shawn Mendes certainly had a 21st birthday to remember!
The singer celebrated the milestone on Thursday night at a party at Harriet's Rooftop & Lounge at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge with rumored girlfriend and "Señorita" duet partner Camila Cabello and friends.
Mendes and Cabello, 22, were filmed sharing a passionate kiss at the bash, as seen in a video posted on Instagram.
Others clips show Mendes dancing and also telling the crowd, "I'm too drunk to give a speech right now, I can't do it...I'm sorry. I love you guys."
Hours earlier, he and Cabello were spotted at the members-only club DUMBO House. In the morning, the pair was seen on a breakfast date at the Jack's Wife Freda bistro.
On Friday, she posted on her Instagram page an undated photo of her and Mendes, writing, "Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Mendes and Cabello first sparked dating rumors in early July and appeared to confirm a romance with some ocean PDA weeks later.
On Wednesday, the two were spotted strolling and laughing together in New York City.
Mendes is enjoying a few days off until he resumes his tour on Saturday in Newark, New Jersey.
Wagner AZ / BACKGRID
Cabello has attended several of his shows, and has also brought along her family.
"It already feels to them like they've been together for a lot longer than they have," a source told E! News in July. "They've known each other and been a part of each other's lives for a while so it's all very natural and moving quickly."
"Neither of them want to be away from each other," the source continued. "She has the opportunity to be there with him and she's taking it."
