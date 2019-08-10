Everything You Need to Know Before the 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
by Jillian Punwar | Sat., Aug. 10, 2019 3:00 AM
The time has come for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, and we are so excited.
This year, the award ceremony will be held Sunday evening in Hermosa Beach, Calif. and will celebrate the best of music, film, the internet, television and more according to teenagers.
The ceremony is set to feature unforgettable performances and more than a few special appearances. (Anyone else crossing their fingers for Lil Nas X?!)
Big categories include "Choice Action Movie," "Choice TV Drama Show," "Choice Female Artist," "Choice Gamer" and "Choice YouTuber."
And as we count down the days, take a look at all the important info you'll want to know before the awards are handed out.
1. Taylor Swift Will be Honored With the "Icon Award": The "You Need to Calm Down" singer will be awarded the ceremony's first ever Icon Award. "As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 50 million albums sold, Taylor Swift is a pop culture icon whose accolades and achievements go beyond topping music charts and selling out stadiums worldwide," FOX said in a statement. "Swift is also one of today's biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change."
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic, Manny Carabel/Getty Images
2. Lucy Hale and David Dobrik Are Hosting: The Pretty Little Liars actress and famous YouTuber will be taking the stage to host this year's Teen Choice Awards. "YOU TEENS KEEP ME YOUNG!!!," Lucy shared on Twitter following the announcement. "@DavidDobrik I will see you there my friend."
97.1 AMP Radio
3. One Republic and Bazzi Will Perform: The Grammy winning band and the multi-platinum pop/R&B artist are set to take the stage in between Lucy and David giving out awards. One Republic will perform their hit single "Rescue Me" while Bazzi will perform his song "Paradise." In addition to these two acts, Blanco Brown, Mabel, Jordan McGraw, MONSTA X and Sarah Hyland are expected to appear.
Marvel
4. Lil Nas X and Avengers: Endgame Are the Favorites: The "Old Town Road" singer has dominated the music categories with five nods. As for the cast and crew of Avengers: End Game, they have also topped the list with nine nominations including Choice Action Movie and Choice Movie Villain.
YouTube
5. The Jonas Brothers Will Receive the "Decade Award": The fan-favorite boy band, who recently reunited and kicked off their Happiness Begins Tour, will be honored with the Decade Award. The trophy celebrates the group's evolution over the past 10 years. Previous winners of the award include Justin Timberlake and Maroon 5
Be sure to watch your favorite stars on the Teen Choice Awards airing Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on Fox.
