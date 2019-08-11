Dad of the Year! See Scott Disick Design "the Most Extravagant" Playhouse for His Kids

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Aug. 11, 2019 7:00 PM
Scott Disick's client list now includes his own children!
On Sunday's all-new Flip It Like Disick, the reality star turned house flipper undertook a passion project on behalf of kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick. Specifically, after being inspired by a chic cabana, the father of three hoped to build his children a luxurious playhouse.
"This playhouse, obviously, isn't gonna be an ordinary playhouse," Lord Disick explained in a confessional. "It's definitely gonna be something a little unique and different."
The catch? Scott required ex Kourtney Kardashian's permission to build the special fixture in her backyard.
Thankfully, Scott and Kourtney have maintained a cordial co-parenting relationship and were able to chat about the construction project.
"So, I'm here for a little bit of business," Scott relayed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. "I wanted to build the kids this guest house."
"Guest house?" Kris Jenner's oldest replied.
"No, like a guest house for the kids," the dedicated dad pitched. "Like, a tree house, but more luxurious. But, cool [and] modern with nice fixtures and hardwood floors."
To help visualize the design, Kourtney and Scott mapped out space in the backyard. Despite being skeptical about the fixture's height, Kardashian agreed to the Disick-driven project.
"I'm gonna try to build the most extravagant kids playhouse you've ever seen," a confident Scott added to the Flip It Like Disick camera.
For the design of the structure, Scott decided to channel a Mexican resort's all-wooden cabana. Of course, as the space was for his kids, Disick had Mason and Reign also sit down with the design team.
Ironically, 4-year-old Reign selected the same wood Scott eyed for the exterior of the house.
"I mean, like father, like son. Reign picks out the Ipe," Scott quipped later on. "Must be in the family having good taste."
As construction began, Kourtney found herself frustrated by all the noise. Nonetheless, during a walk through, the mother of three praised Scott's "cute" floor plan.
Still, the Poosh founder had some notes about the planned ceiling fan. "Like, a fan that spins around and that you can get your fingers cut off?" Kourtney retorted. "A regular fan scares me."
Thus, Scott pivoted his plan and decided to move forward with central air conditioning instead.
"You know, as crazy as Kourtney might sound, she's probably actually right," Scott reflected. "I don't need the kids being unattended in a playhouse with a fan that they could possibly get their hands caught in."
During the final reveal, Scott expressed happiness with the outcome as the playhouse matched his vision.
"I couldn't be happier with the kids' playhouse. I mean, everything came out great," Scott relayed in a confessional. "I think it came really close to the Baja beach house that I was trying to mimic."
The Disick kids were equally impressed as they gave Scott a big, "Thanks, Dad!"
See everything that went down on this week's episode, including contractor Miki Mor and interior designer Willa Ford's workplace beef, in the recap video above!
