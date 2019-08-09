August 2019 Celebrity Book Club Picks From Jenna Bush Hager & More

by Katherine Riley | Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 3:00 AM

Happy National Book Lovers Day! You can never have too many good books. We've already shared our growing list of must-have beach reads and iconic true crime books to read before you die. But of course, we must keep up with what novels, memoirs and nonfiction our favorite stars are soaking up this summer too. Fortunately, many bookworm celebs have their own book clubs with plenty of recommendations to keep our libraries stacked.

From Reese Witherspoon to Emma Roberts and more, here's a sample of stars' August 2019 book club picks. (You can also check out their July 2019 selections.)

O, The Oprah Magazine's Summer 2019 Reading List

Patsy by Nicole Dennis-Benn

Amazon lists this book as "a beautifully layered portrait of motherhood, immigration, and the sacrifices we make in the name of love."

"It's a story about resilience and there's some broken-heartedness," Jenna Bush Hager says of her August selection. "But Patsy is a book that will open a lot of minds."

$27
$18 Amazon $27
$18 Barnes & Noble
Marilou Is Everywhere by Sarah Elaine Smith

Emma Roberts' Belletrist Book Club chose one of the Los Angeles Times' Most Anticipated Books of the Summer. This novel is a powerful, propulsive portrait of an overlooked girl who finds for the first time that her choices matter, and "reads like a miracle," per NPR. Bellestrist also recommends the novel Family of Origin by CJ Hauser.

$26
$23 Amazon $26
$24 Barnes & Noble
The Last House Guest by Megan Miranda

We'll read just about anything Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Book Club recommends. Reese describes her August picks like so: "The ultimate thriller! Picture this: It's the last night of summer in Littleport, Maine and Avery Greer discovers her best friend is missing. Was she murdered? Was it a suicide? This story will have you guessing until the very end. I can't wait for y'all to read it so we can discuss all the twists and turns."

$27
$13 Amazon $27
$18 Barnes & Noble
Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup

Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck started his club to share his love of books with readers of all levels. His Veteran Pick (for more seasoned readers) for August 2019 tells the full inside story of the rise and shocking collapse of Theranos, the one-time multibillion-dollar biotech startup founded by Elizabeth Holmes. (Rookie Readers can check out Nation by Terry Pratchett.)

$28
$15 Amazon $28
$22 Barnes & Noble
Butterfly: From Refugee to Olympian by Yusura Mardini

Emma Watson is part Our Shared Shelf, which makes feminist book recommendations on the Goodreads app. For July-August 2019, the OSS Team picked two books: Yusura Mardini's memoir Butterfly: From Refugee to Olympian and Solito, Solita: Crossing Borders with Youth Refugees from Central America edited by Steven Mayers and Jonathan Freedman.

$27
$16 Amazon $27
$24 Barnes & Noble
