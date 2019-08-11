Hayley Breaks a Revenge Body Weight Loss Record: "Nothing Can Stop This Powerhouse!"

She's a record-breaker, dream-maker…

So don't mess around with Hayley. The quick-witted, smart and fiercely determined new participant showed audiences what she's made of during Sunday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. Not only did she exceed her own weight loss expectations by more than 25 percent, but over the course of her 12-week journey toward physical and spiritual wellness, Hayley conquered a lifelong fear and managed to steal the hearts of both host Khloe Kardashian and trainer Corey Calliet (who grew to love her like a "little sister" by the program's end) in the process.

"Who is your revenge on?" asked the host when they first met.

"My dad," said Hayley, after having already explained how his alleged violent behavior throughout her upbringing had slashed her mental health and given way to a long-term pattern of emotional eating, which kicked up again when her mother passed away. "Losing my mom has made me wish that I had some sort of relationship with my father," Hayley told the Revenge Body camera, adding that she wants him to see "everything [she's] done" and feel "proud" of her.