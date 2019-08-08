How the Concept of The Good Place Has Changed Over 4 Seasons

Get ready to go back to The Good Place one last time.

The cast and creator of the NBC comedy came together for their final panel at the TV Critics Association press tour on Thursday to cry and talk about ending the show, which Mike Schur is getting to do on his own terms at the end of the fourth season.

Star Kristen Bell said she was driving when she got the call from Schur, and she had a feeling about what he was going to say, so before he could say it she demanded he write her another show immediately after this one.

"So I think it's legal, because you guys are writing it down," she joked.