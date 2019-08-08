Shawn Mendes Kicks Off 21st Birthday With His "Señorita" Camila Cabello

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Aug. 8, 2019 11:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Shawn Mendes' birthday celebrations are kicking off with a special someone.

The "Stitches" singer was spotted in New York City Wednesday afternoon alongside rumored girlfriend Camila Cabello.

According to an eyewitness, the singer was "giggly and kinda all over Shawn. She saw a store she wanted to go into, pointed at it and wanted to go in and so he stayed outside while she went inside and he was on the phone."

When they were able to reunite, they walked to the end of the street holding hands and she was very energetic. "Both Shawn and Camila were laughing and talking a lot," our eyewitness added.

As for Shawn's actual birthday—which is being celebrated today—TMZ caught the pair leaving Jack's Wife Freda in New York City where they were all smiles as they held hands.

Watch

Camila Cabello Claims She Fell in Love...With Shawn Mendes?

While the birthday boy's plans for tonight remain top secret, the singer is free from any performances until Saturday when he will resume his summer tour.

The show is one that Camila has been spotted at on multiple occasions during their rumored romance. In fact, the "Havana" singer's family has also been able to enjoy a concert as well.

"It already feels to them like they've been together for a lot longer than they have," a source previously shared with E! News when providing context to Shawn and Camila's romance. "They've known each other and been a part of each other's lives for a while so it's all very natural and moving quickly."

Our insider added, "Neither of them want to be away from each other. She has the opportunity to be there with him and she's taking it."

And while the couple hasn't confirmed their relationship, we can't help but wonder if today is the day things could become Instagram official.

After all, you only turn 21 once.

—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Camila Cabello , Shawn Mendes , Birthdays , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa Confirms Heather Rae Young Is His Girlfriend: "She's Awesome"

Luann de Lesseps, Cabaret

Luann's Cabaret Show, the Biggest Watch What Happens Live Ever and More Coming to BravoCon

Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise Promo Teases a "Shipstorm" and a Big Fight on the Beach

Anna Camp, 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour

Anna Camp Reflects on Finding Herself After Skylar Astin Divorce

Cash Pad, JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers

How The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' Home Reno Show Is Preparing Them For Marriage

Krysten Ritter, Adam Granducie, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Krysten Ritter Gives Birth to First Child With Adam Granduciel

Mike Posner

Mike Posner Airlifted to Hospital After Rattlesnake Bite: Joe Jonas and More Stars Send Well Wishes

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.