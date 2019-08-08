Milo Ventimiglia on This Is Us Season 4's Big Twist: "The World Expands"

Exactly what twist happens in the This Is Us season four premiere remains to be seen, and Milo Ventimiglia isn't spilling the beans.

"I can't give away those f—king answers," Ventimiglia said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "Like, I really can't."

After thinking on it, Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson on the NBC drama, said, "The world expands."

Is it hard to keep the This Is Us secrets? "It's actually harder to tease, because you want to be able to like, just something," Ventimiglia said. However, he's never had an issue with teasing too much.