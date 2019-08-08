Luann's Cabaret Show, the Biggest Watch What Happens Live Ever and More Coming to BravoCon

Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 8, 2019 12:30 PM
Bravo
Where can you mix and mingle with more than 70 stars of Vanderpump Rules, Real Housewives, Southern Charm, Below Deck and more? Only at BravoCon.
Tickets for the convention experience go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. ET and prices for the three-day event start at $299.
What will you be getting for that price? Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will film its biggest show ever on Friday, Nov. 14 out of the Hammerstein Ballroom. The episode will be filmed in front of the show's largest audience to date and have the most Bravo stars ever sharing the same stage.
Other events include Luann de Lesseps' Countess and Friends cabaret show, a Vanderpump Rules after hours party, Top Chef culinary experiences, brunches a la Southern Charm, and something that sounds truly wonderful: a Real Housewives museum. Additionally, look for panels with casts and producers of Bravo's top shows, live podcast tapings, a Bravo marketplace, photo opportunities, screenings, news announcements and more.
Cast members from Top Chef, Shahs of Sunset, Million Dollar Listing, Married to Medicine and Summer House will also be involved in the convention.
Kicking off November 15 and lasting through November 17 in New York City, BravoCon will bounce around venues including The Manhattan Center, Skylight Modern and Union West.
"Bravo's passionate fandom is on a level that's rarely seen outside of sports and superheroes," Ellen Stone, executive vice president of marketing for Bravo, Oxygen and Universal Kids, said in a statement. "We're fortunate to have such loyal fans who come to us for larger than life talent and series that are the gold standard in unscripted television. We never take that for granted, and we can't wait to show them what we have in store."
Head over to BravoCon2019.com for more info and tickets.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
