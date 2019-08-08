Princess Beatrice Gets Sweet 31st Birthday Tributes From Royal Family

Happy birthday, Princess Beatrice of York!

Queen Elizabeth II's fifth grandchild, the eldest child of Sarah, Duchess of York and ex PrinceAndrew, Duke of York, sister of Princess Eugenie, and cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry turned 31 on Thursday and received sweet birthday tributes from members of the Royal Family.

Eugenie, 29, posted on her Instagram page a slew of throwback pics of her, Beatrice and their mother over the years.

"You have been bossing it since before I was born and continue to be the most wonderful person, friend and big sister..." she wrote. "Happy Birthday to you Beabea!! Xx"

In one photo, Sarah walks with a toddler Beatrice as an assistant walks behind them carrying a bassinet carrying baby Eugenie.

There is also a pic of Sarah holding her daughters, who are wearing matching floral smocked dresses. Eugenie also posted some selfies of her and Beatrice.