Princess Beatrice Gets Sweet 31st Birthday Tributes From Royal Family

Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Happy birthday, Princess Beatrice of York!
Queen Elizabeth II's fifth grandchild, the eldest child of Sarah, Duchess of York and ex PrinceAndrew, Duke of York, sister of Princess Eugenie, and cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry turned 31 on Thursday and received sweet birthday tributes from members of the Royal Family.
Eugenie, 29, posted on her Instagram page a slew of throwback pics of her, Beatrice and their mother over the years.
"You have been bossing it since before I was born and continue to be the most wonderful person, friend and big sister..." she wrote. "Happy Birthday to you Beabea!! Xx"
In one photo, Sarah walks with a toddler Beatrice as an assistant walks behind them carrying a bassinet carrying baby Eugenie.
There is also a pic of Sarah holding her daughters, who are wearing matching floral smocked dresses. Eugenie also posted some selfies of her and Beatrice.
Their mom and dad also shared several throwback pics on their own Instagram pages, including images of them with baby Beatrice.
Sarah also included a photo of her with her daughters as adults, as well as a pic of Beatrice sitting with her family's five Norfolk terriers.
"Happy Birthday dearest Beatrice xx," Sarah wrote.
"Happy Birthday Princess Beatrice!" Andrew wrote on his own page. "Thank you everyone for the lovely birthday wishes! #HappyBirthdayHRH."
The Royal Family's Instagram account also included a tribute to the princess for her birthday.
A photo of Beatrice arriving at the 2018 wedding of Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank was posted, along with the message, "Today is Princess Beatrice of York's 31st Birthday. Princess Beatrice is the first child of @hrhthedukeofyork and Sarah, Duchess of York, and fifth grandchild of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. #HappyBirthdayHRH."
Beatrice is ninth in line to the throne. She is not a full-time working royal, and works in business and is a patron of charities such as the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre.
She is currently dating businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and the two have sparked engagement rumors.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images