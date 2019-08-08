Watch Taylor Swift Grill Vogue's Anna Wintour Over Fashion, Music and Her Signature Hairstyle

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 8, 2019 7:27 AM

Taylor Swift, Vogue

Taylor Swift has some questions for Vogue's Anna Wintour.

The Grammy winner, who covers the magazine's coveted September issue, stars alongside Wintour in an episode of Go Ask Anna, released on Thursday. In the video, T.Swift asks Wintour about everything from fashion to music to her favorite Cats character. The "ME!" singer even asks Wintour her thoughts on Swift copying her signature hairstyle back in 2016.

"Hi Anna, it's Taylor, I have some questions for you," Swift says in the video. "Things that I've been dying to know, I think the Internet will agree with me."

Swift's first question for Wintour: What's the "nicest adjective" she'd use to compliment someone?

"A generous spirit," Wintour replies.

On the flip side, what is the most "insulting" adjective Wintour could use to describe someone? That word would be "disrespectful," Wintour shares.

When asked how she felt about Swift copying her hairstyle at the 2016 Grammys, Wintour told T.Swift, "I was honored."

Take a look at the video above to see Wintour answer all of Swift's burning questions!

