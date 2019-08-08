Tiffany Haddish Hilariously Puts John Mayer's Relationship Advice to the Test

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 8, 2019 7:04 AM

Tiffany Haddish, John Mayer

Leon Bennett/WireImage, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish is dishing about the advice she received from John Mayer.

While appearing on The Late Show on Wednesday night, the actress and comedian opened up to host Stephen Colbert about her love life. During their chat, Colbert asked about Haddish's weighted blanket, which, as she previously revealed, she uses in place of a boyfriend.

"I still have the weighted blanket," Haddish, who stars in the new film The Kitchen, confirmed. "I've been talking with a lot of people, you know, I've been getting relationship advice since the last time I was here. John Mayer has been giving me relationship advice."

"He's had a few relationships," Colbert noted.

Elisabeth Moss Gushes Over Melissa McCarthy & Tiffany Haddish

So, what advice did Mayer give to Haddish?

"He said if there's somebody that I like that's in the eye of the public, I should...when I'm doing interviews, say that I'm seeing that person," the 39-year-old star shared. "And then the media will do a side by side of us and then the guy will see and then he'll be like, 'Oh, she's kinda cute. I mean, I'm not hooking up with her, but I could hook up with her.'"

Haddish went on to explain that there would then be "some kind of interaction" between her and this person.

"The world will know that I like this person, I will know that I like this person and then it will be in his subconscious and he will attract me to him," Haddish said as the audience cheered.

When asked who currently has her eye, Haddish revealed that she's "been seeing" New York Yankees baseball player Giancarlo Stanton.

"I've been seeing him in my dreams a lot," she told Colbert.

Watch the video above to see Haddish talk about her new "relationship" with the athlete!

